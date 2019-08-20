Unified Signal (OTCMKTS:UNSI) Trading Down 99.7%

Shares of Unified Signal Inc (OTCMKTS:UNSI) dropped 99.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 6,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Unified Signal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNSI)

Unified Signal, Inc operates a software as a service based billing and back office platform. Its platform enables companies in various industry sectors to resell cellular services, as well as other telecom services. The company's telecom billing solution allows its clients to sell, provide, fulfill, and care for various telecom services, including pre and post-paid cellular, local, long distance, Internet, and mobile commerce.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unified Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unified Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.