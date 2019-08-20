Unify (UNIFY) Hits Market Cap of $160,954.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Unify has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and YoBit. Unify has a total market cap of $160,954.00 and $2,162.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00704117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014705 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

