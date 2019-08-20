Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €24.58 Average PT from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.64 ($28.65).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UN01 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 traded down €0.32 ($0.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €27.32 ($31.77). The company had a trading volume of 365,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a fifty-two week high of €28.91 ($33.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.