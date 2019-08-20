United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $9,162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,556.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 211,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 198,653 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 759.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

NASDAQ:UNFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $416.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.