Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) SVP Han-Shen Yuan Sells 100,000 Shares

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Han-Shen Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $1,531,000.00.

Upwork stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 724,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -38.71. Upwork Inc has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

