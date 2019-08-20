VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.11

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 12670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

