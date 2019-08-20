Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,893 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,182,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,539,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $132.54. The stock had a trading volume of 704,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average of $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

