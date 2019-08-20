Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 118.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. 4,332,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,100,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

