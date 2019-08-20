Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,637,000 after acquiring an additional 204,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,491 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,233,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,908,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,214,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.13. 5,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,421. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.31.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

