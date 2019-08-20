Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $165.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

