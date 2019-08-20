Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,226. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.21.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

