Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Wellesley Investment Partners LLC

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.4% of Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. 14,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,335. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.