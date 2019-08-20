Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,873,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,476,000 after acquiring an additional 252,396 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,337,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,249,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,855,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.90. 192,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,853. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.30.

