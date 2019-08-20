Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $39,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $45.59 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.