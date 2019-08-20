Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,091. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.33.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 3,021.20%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.