Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Vast Resources PLC (LON:VAST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 52092944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.26.

About Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Manaila Polymetallic mine in northern Romania; 25.01% interest in Pickstone-Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe; 80% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic mine in Romania; 29.41% interest in Blueberry project; and 23.75% interest in Eureka Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

