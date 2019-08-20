Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Stake Decreased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Vereit accounts for about 1.8% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vereit worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vereit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the first quarter valued at $157,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 152.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,090,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 16.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 513,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 70,607 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 128,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,797,723. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vereit in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

