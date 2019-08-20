VeriME (VME) Trading 51.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 34.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. VeriME has a market capitalization of $97,327.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.32 or 0.04748155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000870 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

