Veritas Investment Management LLP Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Veritas Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Visa by 11,319.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Visa by 17,806.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Visa by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after buying an additional 1,019,755 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Shares of V traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.03. 1,124,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,775. The company has a market cap of $353.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.