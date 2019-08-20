Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

