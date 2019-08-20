Veros (VRS) Reaches Market Cap of $114,386.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Veros has a total market cap of $114,386.00 and approximately $5,340.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Over the last week, Veros has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00260814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.01302000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,363,776 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

