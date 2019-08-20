Versapay (CVE:VPY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.82

Versapay Corp. (CVE:VPY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.68. Versapay shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 15,390 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Versapay from C$3.30 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Versapay from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Versapay Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Versapay (CVE:VPY)

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

