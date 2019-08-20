VINchain (VIN) Market Cap Hits $2.62 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $260,705.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.01306488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io.

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

