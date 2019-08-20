Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.25

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.44. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

