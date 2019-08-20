Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Visa by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Visa by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,410,000 after purchasing an additional 305,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura raised their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,775. The company has a market capitalization of $353.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

