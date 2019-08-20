Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.19. 57,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $184.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

