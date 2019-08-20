Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 92,130 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Viveve Medical by 212.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 30.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

