Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.85. Vuzix shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 14,710 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 291.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 32.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 116,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vuzix by 16,307.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vuzix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vuzix by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

