Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waters by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,709. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.