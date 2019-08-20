Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.18. 208,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $184.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 194.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 63.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

