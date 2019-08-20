Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $131.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wayfair’s second-quarter revenues are driven by strong direct retail business across international regions. Additionally, expanding active customer base is a tailwind. Further, the company stays confident about growth prospects in markets, namely the U.K. and Germany. This can be attributed to efforts to expand house-brand offerings in these countries. Further, the company is aggressively investing in international regions in order to bolster international presence, which remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company is currently suffering from mounting investment expenses which are weighing on margin expansion. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giant poses threat to the company’s market position.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a sell rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.74.

Wayfair stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.97. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $43,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $137,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,870 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $282,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,301.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,744 shares of company stock worth $5,340,433. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 184,311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,369,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

