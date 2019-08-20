WeAreSatoshi Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. WeAreSatoshi has a market cap of $3.04 million and $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WeAreSatoshi alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00876273 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003714 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000865 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi. WeAreSatoshi’s official website is wearesatoshi.net.

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeAreSatoshi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeAreSatoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeAreSatoshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.