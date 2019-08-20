Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,761,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,161,000 after buying an additional 1,196,056 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,519,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth $134,757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 716,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,494,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 47.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,831,000 after buying an additional 218,639 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

SPOT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,738. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.98.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

