Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 360.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,498 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $13,248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,218,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 382,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,231,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 145,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 735,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 126,799 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.15 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

ING traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 70,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,040. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.