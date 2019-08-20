Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.11. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,221. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $190.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, insider Aditya Dutt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $2,646,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,700.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,306 shares of company stock worth $8,523,489 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

