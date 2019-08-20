Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,704 Shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of MIE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 1,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,340. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

