Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $1,124,154. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE:IFF traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

