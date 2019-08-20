Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,921. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 107,220 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,533,246.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

