Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $218,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 159,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

DHR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,424. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $21,740,238.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,453.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,316 shares of company stock valued at $48,598,531. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.