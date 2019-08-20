Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 433.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $271,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 7,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.48 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

WDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.