Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Team by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

TISI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

TISI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,559. The company has a market cap of $516.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.58. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $315.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

