Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2019 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2019 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/7/2019 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Glu Mobile had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Glu Mobile had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Glu Mobile had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2019 – Glu Mobile had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/16/2019 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2019 – Glu Mobile was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2019 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2019 – Glu Mobile was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

GLUU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 2,079,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $649.19 million, a PE ratio of -55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $56,262,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at $295,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,268,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,322,745. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $66,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

