Westpac Banking Corp Has $130.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $130,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,260,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,570 shares of company stock worth $27,690,021. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,805.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,210. The firm has a market cap of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,903.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.