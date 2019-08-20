Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Westport Fuel’s net loss from continuing operations was 2 cents per share, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. During the quarter, revenues came in higher than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the prior-year quarter’s figure. The company is well positioned to meet the growing demand for fuel systems and components. Westport HPDI 2.0 offers an environment-friendly robust performance of heavy-duty trucks. This is likely to position the company favorably, with a suite of market-ready alternative fuel products across all segments of transportation. Further, the company regularly makes acquisitions and divestments to develop technologies and edge on non-core businesses. These divestments support the company’s focus on the transportation sector.”

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPRT. Cowen set a $4.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

WPRT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $348.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,079,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,725 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 44,879.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 448,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.