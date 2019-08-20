Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading 13.4% Higher

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price traded up 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.29, 167,635 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 433% from the average session volume of 31,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

