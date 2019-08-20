Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Whirlpool by 6.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,336,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,562,000 after buying an additional 145,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,496,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,414,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 74.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,408,000 after buying an additional 229,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Whirlpool by 43.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 500,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after buying an additional 151,021 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WHR traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $136.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,615. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

