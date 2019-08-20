William Torgerson Sells 43,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP William Torgerson sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $888,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,303.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,914. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,688,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

