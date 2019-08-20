Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 6,821 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.