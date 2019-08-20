Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.