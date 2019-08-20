Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 51,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,210. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. MRC Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.